State College's Liberty Craft House, located at 346 E. College Ave., announced it will reopen Thursday with a "Welcome Back Night" at 5 p.m.

The event will kick off the craft house's "official" reopening after closing during the pandemic, the craft house said.

Liberty Craft House said it will feature kegs sent from Tröegs Independent Brewing along with its "familiar favorites" — with the addition of a few new drinks.

To accommodate everyone, the craft house said it will allow people to grab drinks to go after 7 p.m.

A select menu will also be available as the kitchen prepares for renovations, the craft house said.

