Katie Koestner, founder of Take Back The Night Foundation, presented a webinar titled "No-Yes: Consent, Relationships and the Katie Koestner Story" through Penn State Harrisburg Wednesday night where she discussed “the worst night of her life” as a rape survivor.

Take Back The Night Foundation is a nonprofit that combats sexual violence and violence against women. It aims to “create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives,” according to its website.

Growing up in Atlanta, she moved to Harrisburg and went to Cumberland Valley High School. When she graduated, she went to William & Mary College to pursue degrees in chemical engineering and Japanese.

During her freshman year, she survived campus date rape and was the first woman in history to speak out nationally about her experience, appearing on the cover of Time Magazine at age 18.

Koestner’s story began when she met a fellow male student during her first weeks at William & Mary and said a fancy dinner turned into her worst nightmare. After the dinner date, she invited him back to her room.

Koestner admitted during the event she was unaware that inviting dates back to your room might also encourage other ideas about sexual behavior.

After arriving back at her room, Koestner said she danced in her room before the assault occurred. She said she clearly recalled saying “no” to him, but he did not stop.

Later, events from the evening were confirmed in a case at William & Mary and, according to Koestner, he admitted in the hearing he heard Koestner say “no” multiple times but he "knew [that he] changed her mind" when she stopped saying no."

As a result of the hearing and his admittance, he was found guilty and his punishment was to not enter Koestner’s residence hall for one semester.

In the aftermath of her assault, Koestner said she received little to no support in her case from William & Mary and its administration and added that it was even hard to get support from her own family.

Koestner closed her talk by saying that just by being there, the audience was “taking back” what is taken from survivors of sexual assault.

“I came here to implore you, to beg you, each of you, to speak, to stand up, to shatter the silence, to know that even this very moment that we have this option to do this with each other tonight means we are together. [This] means that we collectively take back the night.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE