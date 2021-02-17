Katherine Oh Yeaple announced her candidacy for the State College Borough Council in a press release statement on Wednesday.

Yeaple currently serves on the council after being appointed an interim member in September 2020 after the resignation of Dan Murphy.

Additionally, Yeaple is a nurse in the State College area and said in her statement that she believes "as a community that we need more public health investment."

According to the statement, Yeaple said she believes the pandemic has impacted the local jobs, the local economy and the borough's budget.

"I intend to push for the creation of a public health office to serve our area," Yeaple said in the release. "I hope to provide the fearless leadership that listens to and speaks for all members of our community."

On Feb. 12, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and Cathy Dauler announced their campaigns for the borough council in a joint statement.