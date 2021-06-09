Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022 for the lawsuit between Sylvester Osagie and the borough of State College.

Sylvester filed the lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College after his son, Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osaze's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osaze, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan.

This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

The initial case management conference is scheduled for June 15, during which the court and Sylvester, representing his son as the plaintiff, will establish management deadlines and schedule filings of motions and trials.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE