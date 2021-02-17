Democrat Jim Leous, three-term member of the State College Area School Board and former board vice president, announced his intent to run for mayor of State College on Wednesday, making him one of two candidates vying for the position.

“We face challenging problems – the [coronavirus] pandemic, the accompanying economic fallout and the fraying of our community. Long standing community businesses are going under. People are unemployed and underemployed. Our country is a divided place," Leous said in the release. "We don’t fix this on a national level. The only way we fix this is in our local communities, person to person and neighbor to neighbor."

Leous currently works for the Office of the Associate CIO for Research at Penn State, and has lived in State College since 1986 with his family.

"We must continue to make State College a welcoming community for all," Leous said in the release, "for families and students of color; for our international students and professionals; and also for veterans and non-traditional students and their families."

Democrat Ezra Nanes is the second candidate for mayor of State College, and he announced his intent to run on Dec. 28. Prior to Wednesday, Nanes was the sole candidate for the position.

In December 2019, both Leous and Nanes were two of 11 eligible applicants for State College interim mayor, following former Mayor Don Hahn’s election as magisterial district judge. Ronald Filippelli was eventually selected to serve as the interim mayor.

