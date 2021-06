Jersey Mike's Subs on Allen Street in downtown State College is now closed, according to a sign on its window.

The sandwich chain will move to a new location at Hills Plaza on June 16, the sign said. Hills Plaza is located on State College's South Atherton Street.

Though its former location was within walking distance to Penn State's campus, the new location will not be.

