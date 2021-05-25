Husband and wife duo, Turtle and Lee Ann Patterson, are bringing their mobile form of Italian ice to State College this summer by opening a branch of Sunset Slush, a chain of Italian ice concession stands based in North Carolina.

The Pattersons are no strangers to State College — they were once the owners of D.P. Dough on Beaver Avenue.

Sunset Slush was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. There are currently three other locations in Pennsylvania ⁠— one in Media, one in South Central and one in Williamsport — which aren’t owned by the Pattersons.

The Pattersons currently use mobile pushcarts to serve their Italian ice.

Lee Ann said Sunset Slush’s Italian ice is a unique product and can prove a great complement to alcohol.

It’s also gluten-free, dairy-free, has a good texture and “a good flavor throughout the product,” according to Lee Ann.

Sunset Slush Happy Valley does not have a physical location, which the Pattersons said will better suit the seasonal nature of the Italian ice business and allow them to skip maintenance costs for a physical building during the offseason.

The new local business held its first event May 14 and 15 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, where flavors like cherry, cupcake and blue raspberry were available.

“It was really exciting to see how much people really love the product,” Lee Ann said.

Customer Karen Cherinka of Bellefonte said Sunset Slush brought a “beachy” atmosphere to the farm.

Karen’s husband, Stefan Cherinka, said he believes the business is coming to Happy Valley at the right time, with companies like Rita’s Italian Ice relocating away from downtown State College.

The Pattersons said they wore masks and gloves as they served the ice at the farm, but they did not require their patrons to do the same.

Karen said the Pattersons’ coronavirus protocols were “appropriate for the situation.”

Lee Ann said she and Turtle will look to sell their product at wineries, fairs, private parties and similar events, and they are looking to acquire a concession trailer.

Turtle said he hopes to expand his and his wife’s business toward Altoona with a “fleet” of carts to add to the two they currently have.

He also said they will need to hire more seasonal staff, which will be mostly high school and college-age students. The Pattersons are currently running the business by themselves with some help from their children.

Lee Ann noted the recent difficulty in obtaining licenses for the mobile shop from the townships surrounding State College because they are not releasing new permits due to coronavirus regulations.

Lee Ann said, however, the borough of State College gave them authorization to sell Italian ice at the William L. Welch Community Pool.

Additionally, Sunset Slush will sell Italian ice at “Friday in the ‘Fonte” in downtown Bellefonte on May 28 near the Centre County Courthouse.

“It’s a fun business. We get lots of smiles,” Turtle said. “Generally speaking, when [customers] come to us, they’re looking for something fun and tasty and good — something that lights their face up.”

