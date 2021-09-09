When Ethan Liebross was preparing to apply for college, he said he thought it would be beneficial to talk to current students about their experiences because he could not always attend college tours and reading about schools online did not provide what he needed.

When Liebross (senior-psychology) came to Penn State, he decided to start a business titled The College Prep Project to address the problem he encountered. He turned to the Happy Valley LaunchBox in downtown State College for help in developing his idea.

Lee Erickson, chief amplifier at the Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank, described the LaunchBox as “Penn State’s business accelerator.”

“We help people who have an idea for a new business figure out if anybody cares — other than themselves,” Erickson said.

Liebross started The College Prep Project with a friend of his from Princeton University, and the project has had mentors from New York University and Georgetown University.

According to Liebross, The College Prep Project aims to find high school students and pair them with college students, or mentors, who help them prepare for college. The project assists students with application essays, scholarship searches and choices of major among other resources.

Erickson said every service the LaunchBox offers is free.

When Liebross completed the LaunchBox’s FastTrack Accelerator program, the LaunchBox brought in experts from various fields to help his project.

“Everyone there is just incredibly welcoming and super nice and energetic,” Liebross said. “Even though it was online, they made it super engaging and fun to go to the meetings.”

The LaunchBox is composed of three people — Erickson, Jason Huber, the entrepreneurial cog coordinator, and Ben Nason, the idea catalyst. All three have entrepreneurial experience, Erickson said.

According to Erickson, the LaunchBox began in 2016 as part of Penn State President Eric Barron’s Invent Penn State initiative, from which the LaunchBox receives funding. There is a LaunchBox location for each Penn State campus.

Invent Penn State is a $30 million initiative that aims to “include entrepreneurship and innovation programs, tools and resources that accelerate the movement of great ideas to the marketplace, and make a substantial economic development impact in Pennsylvania and beyond,” according to its website.

Nason said he believes the LaunchBox has assisted close to 100 groups of entrepreneurs and has collected 10s of millions of dollars of funding in its five to six year history.

The LaunchBox has also helped student David Moyer with his project, 42MORO Co, which is developing greenhouse sensors to assist food production in Kenya, according to Moyer (junior-computer science).

Moyer said Nason offered his entrepreneurship experience and connections for the co-working sessions and said he has helped Moyer and his team stay focused on their goals.

The LaunchBox has also helped Moyer with customer discovery in the Idea TestLab. Moyer said his team plans on applying for the FastTrack Accelerator Program and the Summer Founder’s Program.

According to Erickson, the LaunchBox will offer drop-in consulting, or “co-working,” at its new building, which will open this October on South Burrowes Street. People interested can also email the LaunchBox with an idea and receive consulting, Erickson said.

Erickson said the LaunchBox strives to help students gauge market interest when they apply for the Idea TestLab — a four-week program offered every spring, summer and fall.

Nason said the Idea TestLab is where he helps a team discover customers and “where the lightbulb goes off.” A “team” is the LaunchBox’s term for a group of entrepreneurs working on a project, Nason said.

Once a team completes the TestLab, it can apply for the FastTrack Accelerator, a 15-week program from December to April that teaches the team members how to develop the business model and earn money, according to Erickson.

The Accelerator also provides the ability to hire an intern to help with any project, according to Erickson.

Liebross said without the Accelerator’s customer discovery assignments, his team “would have been all over the place.”

“The LaunchBox really gave us a sense of direction,” Liebross said.

Erickson said many similarly designed accelerator programs take partial ownership of the companies they assist. The LaunchBox does not take any ownership, or “equity,” of the companies it helps, she said.

Another program the LaunchBox offers, for projects with at least one Penn State student, is the Summer Founders Program, which grants $15,000 to the project to be used however the founders see fit, Erickson said.

Any team that progresses through the FastTrack Accelerator or the Summer Founders Program receives a space at the LaunchBox, according to Erickson. She said some entrepreneurs start companies together by meeting at the LaunchBox while working on different projects.

According to Erickson, the LaunchBox also partners with the Penn State Entrepreneur Assistance Law Clinic and the Penn State Intellectual Property Law Clinic for legal advice for anyone in the early stages of starting a business in Pennsylvania.

Erickson said the LaunchBox is equipped not only to help Penn State students but anyone in Happy Valley with a business idea. She said some entrepreneurs still receive assistance five years from when they first contacted the LaunchBox.

“[I love] the variety and diversity of ideas and people I get to interact with,” Nason said. “Because the world has very different problems it needs solving and the types of people who try to solve those problems are very different.”

Erickson also said the coronavirus pandemic, along with virtual programming, has allowed entrepreneurs from all over Pennsylvania to take advantage of the LaunchBox’s programs.

“It’s a really cool thing to be able to empower somebody else to make smarter decisions.”

