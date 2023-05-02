Incoming downtown restaurant Figo Italian approved for liquor license transfer

The State College Borough Council approved a liquor license transfer for Figo Italian, a "full-service Italian restaurant with a bar" with a separated "fast casual pizza counter" that is planned to open on the first floor of The Standard on 330 W. College Ave.

The liquor license is currently held by the former Luna 2 Woodgrill and Bar.

According to the Borough of State College Council regular meeting agenda from May 1, a resolution was drafted to approve the license transfer with an agreement listing "proposed conditions for approval."

The conditions include:

No more than 40% of total revenue can come from alcohol sales

Alcohol can only be purchased when food is available for sale

Alcoholic beverages for sale must not be larger than 22 ounces

No expansion or transfer for the license unless approved by the council

According to the release, borough council member, Peter Marshall is concerned about the "negative effect on the welfare of State College" caused by increased liquor sales downtown.

