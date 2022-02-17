Ikonic Tattoo has officially opened its new location in downtown State College on Tuesday.

The new shop is located at 123 S. Allen St. and will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Although the location has changed, Ikonic Ink is keeping its same staff of the "top artists in the area," according to the shop's Instagram.

The shop, which is under the same ownership as Luxe piercing studio next door, is planning to host a grand opening event within the next month.

Those interested in reaching out can contact the shop through Instagram direct message or emailing contactikonicink@gmail.com, and they can be reached at (814) 826-2351 starting Feb. 18.

