McLanahan’s Penn State Room Manager Greg Hooper said he was fully in support of the masking mandates in place for State College, but he wasn’t surprised the rules have changed.

On March 4, the State College borough removed the temporary emergency masking ordinance in Centre County as the county moved from "High Community Transmission" to "Low Community Transition,” according to a release from the borough.

“I guess the initial reaction was not surprised at the very least,” Hooper said. “While I was in support of all the mandates, it seemed like we'd kind of reached the point where it was time to either reinforce the mask mandates heavily and make everybody do it in all buildings at all times, or time to just move on and let whatever is going to happen.”

Hooper also acknowledged he has given his employees the option to wear masks and recognizes it is everyone’s personal choice to do so in the store.

“We made masks optional for anyone who's vaccinated. A lot of employees have still chosen to wear them here, but several have not,” Hooper said. “When the mandates got lifted, we took the required masking signs down, but then had signs encouraging masks in here.”

Hooper said they “aren't really strictly enforcing anything anymore.”

Nathan Vaughn, a retail professional at Harper’s, following the guidelines is crucial for success and puts customers at ease.

“We're going to let everybody decide what their preference is,” Vaughn said. “You know, when it's a mandate, we're going to follow the guidelines, and we're not going to be pushing in one direction or the other.

For Harper’s, Vaughn said they are “going to follow the guidelines so that our customers feel comfortable coming in.”

Vaughn also outlined how he is conflicted about the usage of masks but sees personal choice with the community at large in mind is the way to proceed.

“You really have to look at our community as both a place where you have your local community and then you have your global community,” Vaughn said. “You have people coming in and out of State College so I think it's a personal decision. You are putting yourself at risk by not wearing a mask but if you look at the rules and the guidelines they're saying that you should feel safe doing it.”

For HiWay Pizza Pub employee Sydney Shoemaker, she still chooses to wear a mask with the new rules in place while working and is cautious when it comes to the coronavirus.

“I’m a little nervous. I had coronavirus last year and it was terrible,” Shoemaker (freshman-criminology) said. “I am immunocompromised and so are a couple of my friends so [the new rules] are a little nerve-racking for me.”

Shoemaker also expressed uncertainty for the way in which Penn State released its new rules and believes a longer wait would have been more appropriate.

On March 7, Penn State removed its indoor mask mandate on campus except for when in classrooms, labs and “other academic and creative spaces.” On March 23, masks became optional everywhere on campus.

The university said it made the decision due to low COVID-19 Community Levels and high vaccination rates, according to a release.

“I also didn't like the timing,” Shoemaker said. “I don't know why we did it right after spring break and think we should have given it two or three weeks for everybody to get back together. But, I liked how they did it in stages, even though they were a little weird.”

