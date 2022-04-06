Following Penn Skates’ closure in October 2021, State College Area Roller Derby had to make the move to C3 Sports and Event Center in State College for its 10th season — a move that came with both pros and cons, according to Rachel Gaddis, president and coaching co-chair.

Gaddis, who’s also known as “Blackout Betty” while skating, said the new space is “huge.”

“We could technically play three games at once in that facility,” Gaddis said.

SCAR Derby is a women’s flat track derby league that consists of two local teams and two travel teams, and it’s been a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association since 2015.

The Happy Valley Dolls — the “A-team” — charters up to 20 skaters at a time and rosters up to 15 for each game, according to its website.

SCAR Derby’s second team, Plan B, offers skaters a chance to improve their competitive abilities before being promoted to the A-team, traveling up to four hours away for games, as well as hosting them at C3.

The two home teams, Mount Nittany Mayhem and the Pennsyltucky Punishers, compete solely at C3.

With four teams, Gaddis said communication is important, and C3 has met that need for the association.

“We can go and meet in the lobby for a meeting prior to our time on the track easily,” Gaddis said.

Gaddis also said most people hadn’t heard of Penn Skates and where it was located when SCAR Derby was advertising there — a problem she said C3 doesn’t have.

However, the lack of storage is one complication of the new space, according to Gaddis. At Penn Skates, the teams had a space for all of their equipment — something C3 doesn’t currently provide.

“We're going to hopefully buy an enclosed trailer and park that outside with our supplies,” Gaddis said.

Each court at C3 has a garage door near it, so a trailer would be used to unload gear through there, according to Gaddis.

Additionally, the floor at Penn Skates was made of concrete with a thin layer of paint designed for roller skating, while C3’s floor is made of hard plastic tiles.

“[The Penn Skates’ floor] just reacts differently to what we’re on now, which is sport court,” Gaddis said.

Though its members feel differently about the new surface, Gaddis said it isn’t a pro or con.

SCAR Derby has seen a recent increase of what it calls “fresh cuts” — new members with varying degrees of experience, and there are currently 12 fresh cuts.

Gaddis cited the coronavirus pandemic as a potential cause of the influx of people.

“A lot of people took up roller skating over the pandemic,” Gaddis said. “It was a big thing.”

Practice is divided into two groups — fresh cuts and team members. They start by completing various stretches without skates, and then they get their skates, helmets and pads on.

Once equipped, they split up — fresh cuts working on the fundamentals of roller skating and team members working on the fundamentals of derby.

Katie Jeziorski said she found out about SCAR Derby through social media.

“I haven't skated in a long time, but I'm considering joining,” Jeziorski said.

For Vanessa Rodriguez, C3 just isn’t the same as Penn Skates.

“It had a homey feel,” Rodriguez said.

SCAR Derby is thinking about hosting a tournament this coming fall, but plans at this point are very nebulous, and nothing is guaranteed yet, according to Gaddis.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved, just reach out to us — we’re always looking for new members and volunteers.”