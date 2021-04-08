Located north of Penn State’s campus in a scenic colonial house surrounded by sprouting fields is a developing business of its own.

Acres Artisans is a part of the larger Adults Creating Residential & Employment Solutions Project. The youngest branch of the project, Artisans serves not only as a business but as a method to fulfill the project’s mission.

Programs Director Rebecca Stroschein described it as one part of the many pieces that makes up ACRES.

“In the state of Pennsylvania up until you’re 21 years old, in a school system with autism, you are very supported,” Stroschein (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “You get speech therapy, you get physical therapy, occupational therapy and your school accommodations. A lot of [high schools] have job support so you get opportunities to go out on a job and work and get paid. Then you see as soon as they leave high school, there’s nothing.”

According to Stroschein, the difficulties one with autism faces after high school includes therapy that must be paid out-of-pocket, and other options such as residential programs “come with a hefty price tag,” Stroschein said.

ACRES was created with this in mind, according to Stroschein, and the nonprofit organization is home to many programs, including Acres Artisans, that aim to “develop” adults with autism from high school to professional life.

ACRES organizer and Penn State alumnae Mary Krupa has been heavily involved with the project since its creation.

Krupa said adults with autism often face unemployment after leaving high school.

“Overall, the unemployment rate for adults with autism — and this is with college degrees — is around 85%,” Krupa said. “Sometimes the interview process doesn’t work well for people who have autism or the employer might not understand what kind of extra support they might need in the workplace.”

Krupa said she has overseen the growth of Acres Artisans since its launch.

“The cool thing about Artisans is that it provides a little extra income for people, but then they also get those job skills and they get to develop those skills and get something on their resume,” Krupa said.

Acres Artisans is run completely by adults with autism, Krupa said, and several Penn State students are among its workforce as interns and work-study students.

Human Development and Family Studies majors make up the majority of the workforce, but business majors have lent their skills to improve Artisans as well.

Matt Bacon, Army veteran and Penn State alumnus, is an organizer for the ACRES Project and Acres Artisans. Bacon said he was inspired to work for ACRES after working with returning veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq. His studies in horticulture and laboratory sciences at Penn State have allowed him to help Acres Artisans manufacture its own beard oils.

Bacon said he oversees some of the work Acres Artisans does, too.

“My goal isn’t to have somebody that comes to Acres to work all the time,” Bacon said. “My goal is to get them to where they can learn at Acres and go out and work wherever they want.”

The work that goes into making beard oils and other products for Artisans can be transferred to other areas of adult life, Bacon said. Tasks such as taking measurements and transcribing information are skills that can aid adults with autism when they decide to leave ACRES.

Bacon’s beard oils and other products from Acres Artisans such as handcrafted soaps, pet bandanas, embroidery and sublimation drinkware can now be found in local shops around State College as the business begins to branch out and make connections in the community. Products can also be purchased online at the Acres Artisans website.

Michael Hopp began his work at ACRES in social media for Acres Artisans but now serves as a tutor to two young boys who are a part of the program.

Hopp (junior-broadcast journalism) said he enjoys his time at ACRES and appreciates the work the project has done.

“There is no other place that does what ACRES does,” Hopp said. “The basis of [ACRES] is to help people grow, and it’s more than just education. It’s really giving all of these different people that don’t have anywhere else near them to come and have a community — and I think that’s really important.”

