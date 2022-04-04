While many Penn State students packed their bags for their long-awaited spring break in early March, downtown State College businesses prepared for a week without students.

With an undergraduate student population of about 46,000, Penn State students generate a significant amount of business in downtown State College and also comprise a large portion of staff within these businesses.

Rebekah Mitchell from Irving’s, located just across from campus on East College Avenue, said staffing changes during spring break.

“All of my employees are students,” Mitchell said. “This year was definitely a different spring break than normal because it was the first real spring break [since the pandemic], so everybody left.”

Stephen Solimine from McLanahan’s Penn State Room, located on East College Avenue, also staffs his business with Penn State students.

“Most of our employees are students, but we do have some local students that stick around and help us out,” Solimine said. “For example, if we have normally 25 employees per day from open to close, over spring break we might have just four.”

However, other businesses such as D.P. Dough, a popular calzone stop located on East Beaver Avenue, don’t rely on students as their main workforce.

“I really can’t put all my eggs in student-body help because classes are first in their eyes, which I understand,” D.P. Dough Owner Peter Gardella said. “My ratio is probably 80% non-students — local help — compared to 20% students.”

Gardella said during his 15 years with his business, he learned to not rely on students, so when spring break arrives each year, staffing is not a stressor to his business.

Before spring break, these businesses prepare for the upcoming decrease in business to minimize the loss of profit.

“A little before spring break happens, we definitely start to scale back on what we’re ordering, especially for perishable things like produce, our deli, our milk and juice and our other dairy products,” Solimine said. “Toward the end of break, we’ll start to gear back up to prepare for when the kids come back.”

D.P. Dough works to prevent any waste in terms of product, Gardella said.

“There’s no waste, so even though it slows down for that week, it's easy to get through, you’re obviously just going to buy less,” Gardella said. “For what I do, you have a little better gauge on your buying and your supply.”

Despite the significant decrease in daily business, many businesses remain open during spring break.

“It's not really a big hit to the business just because we’re aware. Irving’s has been open for so many years, so they are aware of our level of business,” Mitchell said. “We still have athletes, and we still have locals.”

Gardella expressed how heavily D.P. Dough and many other businesses rely on student customers throughout the year.

“There’s no question about it. Some of the restaurants downtown are driven by the students, and without them, it’s a different game,” Gardella said. “If I crunch the numbers, I probably do lose money [during spring break].”

These businesses said they do see a decrease in profit; however, they know to expect it.

“For McLanahan’s, we’re just kind of used to it. We understand when the kids are leaving for spring break, fall break or Christmas break, what to expect and what our numbers are going to be, so it’s never a shock,” Solimine said. “I’m sure there are businesses that are newer and maybe aren’t as familiar with the flow of town that probably do get caught off guard a little bit.”

While remaining open, many businesses like McLanahan’s Penn State Room and Irving’s change their hours of operation once students leave for spring break.

“It’s one of the times I think a lot of businesses clean and rearrange,” Solimine said.

Others, like D.P. Dough, choose to keep their hours the same to keep employees busy.

Many downtown State College businesses are aware of the constant change in population and have become accustomed to the ebb and flow of business.

“Being in town for so long, you understand when these breaks happen,” Solimine said. “It's just a part of town.”

