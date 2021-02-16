As college students on budgets, many Penn State students attempt to find off-campus living options that will not break their bank accounts.

State College provides a variety of apartment complexes intended for students. Depending on the location, amenities and number of people living together, the rent varies by each complex.

Figuring out how to afford rent may be a new experience for some students, but Olivia Dunshee said she advises her peers not to hesitate in asking questions from those with more experience.

“Don’t be afraid to ask people. Trying to figure it all out by yourself can get scary and confusing sometimes,” Dunshee (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical science) said. “The minute I spoke up and asked about certain things, I was like ‘Oh, OK, that makes sense.’”

Dunshee lives off campus in The Loft Apartments with two other roommates. She said she pays for rent with a combination of student loans and her own money.

“I work at the [Penn State] Bookstore in the HUB, and when I’m home, I pretty much work all the time,” Dunshee said. “It’s just so I can have that extra money to pay off my loan when needed, and so I can have spending money to pay for food.”

Dunshee said it's the little things about having an apartment that make it worth it.

“The first time I took a shower without having to go in a communal bathroom made a world of a difference,” Dunshee said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Ashley Buch lives off campus in the RISE at State College. Like Dunshee, she said she took out a student loan to pay for her rent, and she has a job in State College.

“There’s definitely different options for rent. I personally chose to live here because I knew I could take out a loan and afford it,” Buch (senior-communications) said. “There are more affordable places to live downtown.”

Buch said the rent increases with each additional roommate at the RISE.

“It just depends on your financial circumstances and how much you’re willing to work to be able to live where you want depending on the price,” Buch said.

Some students’ parents offer to pay for their rent. After his dad refused to let him pay, Nick Hagan said he “cut a deal” with his dad.

“My dad said he would pay, because he didn’t want me working so I could focus on classes,” Hagan (junior-economics) said. “The deal was I focus on my schoolwork [while] he pays the rent.”

However, Hagan said he works in the summer and recommends other students do the same in order to afford rent and amenities during the school year.

“Try to work as much as you can during the summertime so that you have a safety net when fall comes around,” Hagan said. “Summer jobs will definitely be the best way to rack up money quickly.”

Izzy Gayoso is funding her rent with scholarships. Although she is currently studying in California, she will be living in The Legacy at State College next year.

Gayoso (sophomore-mechanical and aerospace engineering) said she’s living with three others next year, which helped lower the cost.

“There’s a lot of different options downtown, so if you have a roommate, it will make it a lot cheaper,” Gayoso said. “Also, look for scholarships, especially ones from your hometown. A lot of times, people don’t know about them, and you can get thousands of dollars from them.”

Michael Assouline said he thinks rent is “overpriced” in downtown State College.

“The real estate just doesn’t go for the location and what there is to offer,” Assouline (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “It’s just the realtors taking advantage of students.”

Assouline said he has two sources of income, including a job at Panera and an investment project he started in high school. However, he said he’s trying to focus on his school work first for right now.

Assouline said he pays for his own rent, but his parents are willing to help. He said he found that a lot of apartment complexes drop their unit prices to be much cheaper later in the school year.

“Don’t be pressured into everyone saying you have to sign your leases in the beginning of October,” Assouline said. “There will always be more apartments. They won’t magically disappear. Be patient with it.”