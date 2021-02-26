State Patty’s Day — Penn State’s early celebration of St. Patrick’s Day — has occurred during the weekend after THON for over a decade. This year, however, the coronavirus regulations have altered many students' typical celebratory plans for the weekend of Feb. 27.

One student, Rachel Nees, said she expects to see differences in this year’s celebration, which usually involves partying and drinking in downtown State College.

“I don’t think as many people will be getting together like last year, and there definitely will not be as many gatherings and fun events,” Nees (sophomore-elementary education) said. “I think people will still be able to do things together, just not as big and crazy.”

Nees said she will be spending her State Patty’s Day by working at the White Building and then staying in her apartment with her roommates. As for years prior, Nees said she knows her past experiences will be better than this weekend.

“It will definitely not compare. Part of it is because one of my friends from home came to visit me last year for State Patty’s, [and] that can’t happen this year,” Nees said. “It’s definitely one of my biggest disappointments.”

Jared Craig said his expectations are not very high for this weekend, because he’s a freshman.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” Craig (freshman-criminology) said. “I just wish [coronavirus] wasn’t here.”

Craig said his plans for this weekend are to wait for his “friends that are downtown” to invite him over. While he plans on staying safe, Craig said he thinks people may not follow coronavirus regulations as seriously.

“People will still be careful, but I think people also want to have fun still,” Craig said.

Nicole Sullivan said she isn’t even planning to be on campus for State Patty’s Day, because it’s her birthday weekend.

“I think things will actually be worse here with [coronavirus],” Sullivan (junior-psychology) said.

As a new transfer student, Sullivan said she has no prior experience with State Patty’s Day weekend, but she said it looked like it would be fun.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s been like, but I’ve heard it’s been crazy,” Sullivan said.

As a Champs bartender, Julia Meehan said she’s preparing herself for a “long” but exciting weekend.

“We are trying to double our staff for [this Saturday] compared to normal Saturdays. Everyone is expected to work at least one shift,” Meehan (sophomore-hospitality management) said. “They already handed out our T-shirts so that will be really cool.”

Champs Sports Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight this weekend.

“Champs is one of those places where we always try to have a DJ. We try to get the vibe to be fun,” Meehan said. “We will have LineLeap all day, obviously. It’ll just be a lot of fun.”

Despite the coronavirus, Meehan said she doesn’t think that will stop people from celebrating State Patty’s Day at Champs. In fact, she said she thinks it’s safer for students of age to go to bars.

“Everyone wants to go out and celebrate somehow,” Meehan said. “I think right now, with the pandemic, it’s safer to go to a bar than to a house party because bars have to follow [coronavirus] regulations.”

Will Kozak said he’s still waiting to figure out his plans for his first State Patty’s Day.

“I know there will probably be a lot of stuff going on with the fraternities that I’m associated with, so if anything pops up with them, I will probably just end up going there,” Kozak (freshman-criminology) said.

Although Kozak has never experienced a State Patty’s Day in person, he said he has seen videos and he “[knows] how exciting it is.”

Kozak said he’s concerned with the State College Police Department heavily patrolling this weekend’s events, but he’s not surprised.

“We saw what happened with Halloween. They threatened anyone who had a party and said they would get into a lot of trouble,” Kozak said. “I feel like it will be similar to that.”

On Feb. 23, the State College Police Department issued an announcement for those living downtown to follow coronavirus regulations to ensure the safety of community members. The SCPD plans on patrolling the downtown area on Feb. 27.

Kozak said he’s disappointed but not surprised that this year’s State Patty’s Day will not be what he expected.

“If [coronavirus] wasn’t here, it would be a much better experience.”