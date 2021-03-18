Crimes and Court graphic

A house fire on Crabapple Court in State College on Thursday resulted in local road closure, according to the State College Police Department.

The SCPD is advising people "avoid the area."

According to a Tweet from the SCPD, Westerly Parkway from Hamilton to Corl Street is closed.

Five police officers and one public works employee are reported to be receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after bringing someone outside who was trapped in the house.

Additionally, two residents of the house are being treated, according to the SCPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.