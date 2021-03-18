A house fire on Crabapple Court in State College on Thursday resulted in local road closure, according to the State College Police Department.

The SCPD is advising people "avoid the area."

According to a Tweet from the SCPD, Westerly Parkway from Hamilton to Corl Street is closed.

House fire on Crabapple Ct. many streets in area closed. Please avoid the area. Westerly Parkway from Hamilton to Corl Street is Closed. pic.twitter.com/h5SOAPGguA — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) March 18, 2021

Five police officers and one public works employee are reported to be receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after bringing someone outside who was trapped in the house.

Additionally, two residents of the house are being treated, according to the SCPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.