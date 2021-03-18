A house fire at 801 Crabapple Court in State College on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. resulted in local road closure, according to the State College Police Department.

The SCPD advised people to "avoid the area."

According to a Tweet from the SCPD, Westerly Parkway from Hamilton to Corl Street was closed due to the fire.

House fire on Crabapple Ct. many streets in area closed. Please avoid the area. Westerly Parkway from Hamilton to Corl Street is Closed. pic.twitter.com/h5SOAPGguA — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) March 18, 2021

Five police officers, one public works employee and two civilians from the residence received treatment for smoke inhalation at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

According to a release, all borough employees have been treated and released, and the extend of injury to the civilians is still unknown.

The residence, which endured "extensive damage," is not inhabitable.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.