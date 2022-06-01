In 2022, University Baptist and Brethren Church is celebrating its 100th year of serving the State College community, according to Pastor Bonnie Kline Smeltzer and members of its centennial committee.

Smeltzer said the theme for the centennial celebration is “A Welcoming Community Woven Together in Faith, Love and Service.”

“The DNA of the congregation is that of hospitality and welcome,” Smeltzer said.

University Baptist and Brethren was started by the American Baptist Churches USA in 1922, according to Smeltzer, who has been the pastor since 2002.

The church finished its current building in 1928, according to the church’s centennial brochure, and its original name was University Baptist Church, Smeltzer said.

Much of the church’s initial outreach targeted veterans of World War I, according to Ellen Nagy, a member of the church’s centennial committee.

In 1968, a Church of the Brethren group joined the church in State College, Smeltzer said.

The centennial brochure said the Brethren group wanted to start a church of its own, but it didn’t have enough members or money.

The group decided to look for an existing church to join that had similar values and principles, which is when they joined University Baptist Church.

The church changed its name to University Baptist and Brethren in 1978, according to the brochure.

Smeltzer said both denominations share an anti-hierarchical sentiment and a shared phrase, “the priesthood of all believers.”

“Everyone is a minister. We all have a calling from God,” Smeltzer said. “The pastor isn't put on a pedestal above the members.”

Nagy, who joined the church in 2003, agreed that the church has a welcoming legacy, saying it accepts people of many political views and economic positions.

“Fellowship for me, as a member, has always been much more important than dogma,” Nagy said.

Smeltzer said UBBC extends its welcome to people of the LGBTQ community, and she said most of the members of the congregation do not have Baptist or Brethren backgrounds.

“We probably have more former Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists and other denominations than we have Baptist or Brethren,” Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said University Baptist and Brethren also believes in serving the community.

“This is a group of people who believe that you can't have faith without putting it into action,” Smeltzer said.

The members of UBBC established the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice, a mediation and community service supervision organization, according to Richard Jones, co-chair of the church’s centennial committee.

Jones said UBBC also established an inpatient psychiatric unit at the Centre Community Hospital.

The church supports many charities, including Centre Safe and Habitat for Humanity through its Alternative Christmas Fair, which Jones said has raised over $830,000 for local, national and international charities since 1982.

Jones, who has been involved in the church since 1996, said the church hosts the fair during the first Sunday of December each year in its fellowship hall, where up to 30 charities set up booths and collect donations. Total donations have averaged $43,000 the last couple of years.

Jones said the church allows Centre Safe to use one of its properties to supply housing for survivors of domestic abuse.

University Baptist and Brethren has a long history of providing assistance to refugee families, according to Jones. This year, UBBC is partnering with University Mennonite Church and Congregation Brit Shalom to sponsor an Afghan refugee family in State College.

The partnership helps the family find jobs, housing and health care. It also helps to set up the children in school, assisting them with learning English, Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said she appreciates the intergenerational nature of the church.

“Our children are valued,” Smeltzer said. “They mix well with the adults, whatever age, and the adults appreciate them dearly and welcome their questions, their curiosity and their rambunctiousness.”

