Construction is under way for a new Harbor Freight Tools store location in State College. Located at 313 Benner Pike, the store is planning to open in late spring of 2021, according to a release.

The opening of Harbor Freight Tools will bring 25-30 new jobs to the local community. Positions will include Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates and seasonal positions, according to the release.

Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned tool company that began in California, and its first store opened in 1980.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in State College for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the State College area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Anyone interested in applying to work at the new location can visit its website and search "State College, PA."

