Since the start of the pandemic, many industries have struggled to stay afloat.

One of those is the food and beverage industry, which makes up a large portion of downtown State College and surrounding towns.

This is what inspired Amanda Powers, the corporate sales and marketing manager at Lion Country Lodging, to create the Happy Valley Takeout Trail.

The Happy Valley Takeout Trail is an initiative intended to stimulate business in restaurants and bars in Happy Valley areas, including downtown State College, Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Philipsburg, according to a press release from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“The tourism industry has really been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus,” Powers said. “I decided we could continue to let our fear paralyze us or we could use it as a motivation.”

Powers said the takeout trail idea came to her through inspiration from other local tasting trails and winery tours.

“It really made sense to take what we know already works and implement it toward a different distribution network — food and beverages,” Powers said.

The Happy Valley Takeout Trail initiative is supported by the HVAB and Lion Country Lodging. It began on Feb. 1.

According to Ed Stoddard, the communications director at HVAB, the initiative encourages patrons to visit at least 10 eatery locations on the trail throughout the entire year.

Every few months there’s a contest where a prize is drawn from the “passports” that patrons record their visits on. After they record all 10 visits, patrons return passports to the HVAB to be entered in a contest.

Patrons can pick up a passport at any of the 59 participating locations, Stoddard said, which can be found here.

According to Stoddard, the HVAB originally printed 1,000 passports and has already reprinted since then.

Patrons can also show proof of purchase by bringing receipts from the restaurants if they are concerned with contacting restaurant workers because of the coronavirus, Stoddard said.

The first general prize drawing for those who have completed Happy Valley Takeout Trail passports will be on April 30, and the winner will receive a $100 gift card to a participating Happy Valley restaurant of their choice.

According to Stoddard, other tourist attractions are having their own drawings with prizes, including in downtown State College and Bellefonte. Lion Country Lodging is also having a drawing for a free stay.

Gigi’s Southern Table is one of the participating restaurants in State College.

“We’ve had quite a few people come in and use their passport, equal parts dine-in and takeout,” Kristen Burns, general manager of Gigi’s, said.

Although Burns said it’s too early to tell if there has been a significant change in business, she said people have picked up their passports at Gigi’s because “it’s the first place they’ve been waiting to go to.”

Stoddard said restaurants “certainly appreciate the support during these hard economic times.”

The initiative garnered interest from the start, according to Powers.

“It was really well received by patrons of restaurants and restaurants themselves,” Powers said. “We went from 25 to 50 restaurants overnight from [email] blasts.”

Stoddard said the takeout trail is an “opportunity to explore new tastes of Happy Valley.”

