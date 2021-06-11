Happy Valley Restaurant Week beef

A Vietnamese beef heart tartare tostada at Pine Grove Hall is one of nearly 12 dishes restaurants will serve for one week during Happy Valley Restaurant Week beginning Monday, June 21.

 Courtesy of Matt Fern

Happy Valley Restaurant Week will allow various State College restaurants to present special, limited-edition dishes from June 21-27, according to a Friday release.

Throughout the week, nearly 12 local restaurants will each showcase a dish that will only be available for the aforementioned time frame.

For example, Pine Grove Hall in Pine Grove Mills will offer a Vietnamese beef heart tartare tostada, and State Burger Co. in Bellefonte will offer a coconut-infused strawberry milkshake in a lemon-frosted glass garnished with coconut cake and a lemon cake ball, according to the release.

Happy Valley Restaurant Week milkshake

State Burger Co. will offer a coconut-infused strawberry milkshake in a lemon frosted glass garnished with coconut cake and a lemon cake ball as part of Happy Valley Restaurant Week beginning Monday, June 21. 

“Happy Valley Restaurant Week is a celebration of the growing food scene in Centre County,” Maggie Anderson, the organizer of the week said in a statement. “We hope the dishes give you a new perspective on your favorite restaurant and also inspire you to visit a place you haven’t tried yet.”

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Tourism Grant Committee are funded the event via grant in order to attract more attention to State College's culinary community, the release said.

For more information about the week's special dishes, visit the official event website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags