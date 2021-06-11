Happy Valley Restaurant Week will allow various State College restaurants to present special, limited-edition dishes from June 21-27, according to a Friday release.

Throughout the week, nearly 12 local restaurants will each showcase a dish that will only be available for the aforementioned time frame.

For example, Pine Grove Hall in Pine Grove Mills will offer a Vietnamese beef heart tartare tostada, and State Burger Co. in Bellefonte will offer a coconut-infused strawberry milkshake in a lemon-frosted glass garnished with coconut cake and a lemon cake ball, according to the release.

“Happy Valley Restaurant Week is a celebration of the growing food scene in Centre County,” Maggie Anderson, the organizer of the week said in a statement. “We hope the dishes give you a new perspective on your favorite restaurant and also inspire you to visit a place you haven’t tried yet.”

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Tourism Grant Committee are funded the event via grant in order to attract more attention to State College's culinary community, the release said.

For more information about the week's special dishes, visit the official event website.

