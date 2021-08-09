Happy Valley LaunchBox plans to reopen its physical location on Aug. 16 for the first time since moving to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Invent Penn State is an initiative launched by Penn State President Eric Barron in 2015 to encourage "economic development, job creation and student career success," according to Invent Penn State Marketing and Communications Specialist Tony Picardi. The organization offers several resources and guidance in entrepreneurship.

LaunchBoxes, which are available in 21 commonwealth campus areas across the Pennsylvania, provide free resources "needed by entrepreneurs and inventors," according to Invent Penn State's website.

Picardi said the State College location has been operating since 2016 and has assisted 5,269 students and faculty in "early stage startup support."

Happy Valley LaunchBox is located at 224 S. Allen St. and plans to move to Penn State's Innovation Hub downtown in the fall.

