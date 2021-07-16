Though State College has a reputation for being simply a college town, some downtown representatives are leading strides to make other residents and community members feel more at home through placemaking initiatives.

Spud Marshall, the innovation director and co-founder of 3 Dots Downtown, said 3 Dots is the “catalyst” of downtown placemaking efforts.

Marshall described placemaking as “helping community members take ownership of making the downtown what they want to live in, helping them create and contribute, and letting people shape the place they call home without the [constraints] of city planning departments.”

Placemaking has become a topic of discussion nationwide, and the organization Placemaking US is traveling across the country to “[document] what is creatively happening in communities around the country,” Marshall said.

Marshall said Placemaking US, a subset of Placemaking X, is also educating people about federal stimulus money from the coronavirus pandemic and how to access this money to utilize for placemaking efforts.

According to Marshall, the motto for placemaking initiatives is “lighter, quicker, cheaper.” Essentially, installations are often temporary.

Additionally, Marshall said tactical urbanism is a “get on the ground and do it” way of implementing placemaking initiatives without getting “hung up [on] bureaucracy.” He mentioned an example of this concept in New York involving bikers and toilet plungers.

In an effort to reduce biker fatalities in New York City, a group of local biking activists used toilet plungers to create makeshift bike lane barriers, following the implementation of a mayor’s plan that community members felt was unsuccessful, according to a 2019 Vice article.

Marshall said he believes initiatives like this “show people a sense of possibility.”

Le Anne Jeffries, executive director of the Downtown State College Improvement District, said the district has also become involved in placemaking efforts downtown.

Jeffries said community members and alumni are expressing interest in a “walkable town, green space and family friendly areas.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

To fill this void, Jeffries and her colleagues created the idea of the Calder WalkWay — a solution in accordance with the borough’s coronavirus gathering guidelines at the time of planning that would be “exciting without [drawing] a crowd.”

Jeffries said the organization is trying to make Calder Way an “artery” safe for both pedestrians and bikers.

To accomplish this, the group is installing lighting, interchangeable art, kids’ activities, outdoor seating and a community vegetable garden in the alley, Jeffries said.

“I really want our long-term residents to understand that it’s also a place for them as well, for all ages… It’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else,” Jeffries said.

Ellen Matis, the board president of Downtown Bellefonte Inc., does similar placemaking work in Bellefonte.

The organization’s current campaign titled “LoveBFT” started as just a social media hashtag to “get people excited about things happening in Bellefonte,” Matis said. The project has now expanded to include a small shop “crawl” to draw customers to local businesses.

“[Placemaking] is putting these small little communities on the map [and] getting people to become brand ambassadors for the places they live and visit,” Matis said.

Before the LoveBFT campaign, Matis said one of the organization’s memorable campaigns was “Bellefonte Under the Lights,” located on the Bellefonte Waterfront. The event was a community dinner under a display of bistro lights, with a view of “historic buildings” and Spring Creek.

According to Matis, the Bellefonte Under the Lights annual event was first held in 2018 and is continuing this September after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Bellefonte and State College representatives said placemaking doesn’t have to be expensive or extravagant — it’s the “simple things” like bistro lights that bring a community together, Matis said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

South Hills World of Opportunity Concert Series announces August dates in State College The South Hills School of Business & Technology in State College will host its World of …