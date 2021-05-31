Originating nearly 7,000 miles away in East Asia, bonsai cultivation — the practice of keeping miniaturized trees or plants in smaller pots — established a foothold in the State College area with the Happy Valley Bonsai Club.

Meeting on the last Sunday of each month, except for August and December, the club is made up of local enthusiasts and members of the general public interested in the ancient practice. Though hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, club members would normally gather at the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania in nearby Lemont in Centre County.

Founding member of the Happy Valley Bonsai Club and long time bonsai enthusiast Bill Betz has served as the organization’s president since 2019.

His nephew first gifted Betz a bonsai tree in the 1990s. Six months later, he said, it was dead. Now, Betz maintains 43 bonsai plants while serving an executive role in Happy Valley’s local bonsai culture.

“It didn’t necessarily start as a hobby — it started for me as a challenge,” Betz said.

Happy Valley Bonsai Club was formed in 2014 by a small group of less than 10. Though membership remained somewhat small, the core of the group has continued to participate since its founding.

According to Betz, meetings will generally begin with a roundtable critique or B.Y.O.T. — Bring Your Own Tree — where members will offer advice or suggestions on the styling or maintenance of a bonsai plant.

“I think it’s important for everybody to have a voice, and I think starting with a critique and the roundtable works the best,” Betz said.

These critiques not only allow the club to observe various styles and methods of bonsai cultivation, but they also “give you some options” for future ideas and needs, according to the club’s social media manager Ann Taylor-Schmidt.

Meetings then generally cover a specific area of bonsai style or cultivation, which vary month to month, according to Taylor-Schmidt. The club sometimes uses the time to prepare for displays as well.

The coronavirus pandemic made the club’s regular in-person meetings at the Art Alliance impossible, but it was not enough to halt the ancient practice entirely for the club.

According to Betz, virtual meetings held over Zoom turned out to be somewhat of an advantage for the club. Instead of being limited by bonsai transportation, club members could show off more of their collections to each other.

The organization also occasionally met in local parks while social distancing, though weather eventually pushed it to a mostly virtual setting.

Ross Adams, another founding member and the club’s treasurer, said he has “dabbled” in bonsai for about 45 years. He first began to notice the practice while studying in California, where he said there is more Chinese and Japanese influence on horticulture than the East Coast.

“I would describe bonsai as both an art and a horticultural science,” Adams said.

The practice originated in ancient China as “penjing,” and it eventually was brought to Japan by Buddhist monks, where it evolved into the set of traditions and styles characteristic of modern bonsai. Adams described the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto as the “bonsai capital of the world.”

Bonsai then spread throughout the globe and became fairly popular in the United States after the occupation of Japan following World War II. The U.S. National Arboretum in Washington houses a large collection of bonsai — many of which were gifted by Japan for America’s bicentennial in 1976, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

One of the most famous bonsai, the Yamaki pine, is thought to have been originally trained as a bonsai in 1625. The tree also survived the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

To Adams, who maintains about 40 bonsai, the greatest examples of the craft are representative of true nature, allowing the viewer to think of the plant as if it were found in the wild.

“The best bonsai I’ve seen are transportive. You look at them and say, ‘Wow, I’m there,’” Adams said. “It’s like walking into the forest or seeing that lone tree somewhere.”

Adams also constructs the unique pots required to keep bonsai, which are part of the larger overall display of the plants.

There are three primary elements in traditional bonsai display, according to Adams. These include the bonsai itself with a pot and stand, a traditional scroll with a design to be hung behind the bonsai and a small accent to be placed next to the bonsai. This accent can take many forms but is often a stone of some variety.

“If it’s a really good bonsai, you can’t help but become meditative,” Adams said.

With these ancient ideas and traditions behind it, the Happy Valley Bonsai Club continues to craft modern examples for personal enjoyment as well as display.

Taylor-Schmidt, another founding member, said the club will occasionally display its bonsai at local events. The club has appeared at the Art Alliance in Lemont and The Arboretum at Penn State, among other places.

Happy Valley Bonsai Club also maintains connections with similar groups like the larger Susquehanna Bonsai Club, according to Taylor-Schmidt.

She and her husband, another founder, currently maintain around 200 bonsai. Taylor-Schmidt described bonsai cultivation as “pleasing and rejuvenating.”

“It’s very restorative. We don’t get out enough, I don’t think, as a society. Things are a little too digital,” she said. “[Bonsai] brings you back to a cellular level of nature where you can kind of reconnect and get your feet on the ground.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Pennsylvania coronavirus mask order to be lifted by June 28 The Pennsylvania Department of Health's Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday the …