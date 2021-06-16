The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau will reveal the recipients of the 2021 Tourism Grants at 10 a.m. June 21 at the Bellefonte Train Station at 320 W. High St., according to a release.

HVAB, along with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, collected 45 applications for funding for enterprises that promote visits to Happy Valley.

Centre County commissioners, HVAB representatives and grant recipients will all speak at the announcement.

