The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announced the recipients of $461,300 in grant funds during a news conference on Monday at the Bellefonte Train Station.

Events and projects focused on improving and encouraging tourism in the Centre County region were awarded various amounts of HVAB funding to aid in development. HVAB and members of the Centre County Board of Commissioners were responsible for sifting through applications and deciding which endeavors received grants of various amounts.

Fritz Smith, HVAB CEO and president, said while the coronavirus pandemic did have its impacts on funding, it could not stop the organization from helping more than 45 events and projects, including 10 first-time applicants to the tourism grant program.

“The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the commissioners are pleased that despite the pandemic’s revenue impact to the tourism grant program, we’ve been able to continue providing funding to many worthwhile projects, including first-time grant recipients,” Smith said in a release.

Along with Smith, several grant recipients and two members of the Centre County Board of Commissioners spoke during the conference.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Michael Pipe said the pandemic caused uncertainty for Centre County and HVAB revenue, but recent efforts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus ushered in new growth for the organization and the community as a whole.

Commissioner Steven Dershem said he was thankful for the efforts of HVAB and members of the community, and he urged people to remain supportive of tourism-focused projects that subsequently benefit the county.

“We’ve looked enough backwards — I think we need to look forward,” Dershem said. “Whether you live in Aaronsburg or Philipsburg, whether you live in State College or Snowshoe, there’s lots to do now… let’s get out and get it done.”

The Happy Valley Women’s Cycling team, a recipient of a $5,000 grant, was invited to speak at the conference to provide additional information on its current project — the Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder race.

Director and promoter of the race Tanya Campbell said she hopes to invest the money into organizational sustainability efforts and outreach work to bring in more female cyclists.

The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, also received a $5,000 grant. Eric Kelmenson, the organization's president, said the grant program will help with projects focused on bringing tourism to the Philipsburg area, such as the PRC Wine Walk.

“Let’s be thankful for what we got, move ahead into the future and support the folks in our local communities that make this happen,” Dershem said. “We are very, very excited to see what the future [holds] here in Centre County.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE