Though it has been shuttered since May 4, State College Chinese restaurant Green Bowl — located at 131 W. Beaver Ave. — plans to reopen by the end of July, according to owner Panyu Yan.

The restaurant was forced to close after it was cited for numerous health code violations by the State College Borough Division of Health and Food Safety.

Violations included keeping hot and cold foods at unsafe temperatures, placing food storage materials directly on the floor, improper draining of the kitchen floor and grill, preparing food in the hand-washing sink and using unshielded lights in the kitchen, according to the State College DHFS.

Mold was also found growing on the interior of the ice machine, and various foods were stored without coverings.

Yan said Green Bowl will reopen by the end of July, though its vegetable buffet will be removed.

The owner also said the restaurant's kitchen will undergo a remodeling, and its floor will be replaced.

Once the restaurant reopens, it will also have an entirely new menu inspired by the cuisine of Yan's hometown, the western Chinese city of Xi'an, he said.

The new menu will consist of items including beef noodles with chili sauce, beef wide noodles with chili sauce, beef noodles in slow-stewed soup and pork noodles with fried bean sauce.

The menu, Yan said, will be completely homemade and "traditional."

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Former Penn State student awaits preliminary hearing for alleged rape on campus On Tuesday, a criminal complaint was filed accusing former Penn State student Brian James Lo…