Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration arrived in State College Wednesday morning to reveal the amount of funding local restaurants will receive through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
Wolf’s officials met with Kim Wheeler, the SEDA-Council of Governments executive director, and Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins at RE Farm Cafe at Windswept Farm to announce the grants.
With $145 million to disperse throughout Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry, Wolf allocated part of the relief funding to the local restaurants and hotels of State College. The businesses chosen to receive the first round of grants include:
- Penn Kebab
- Icy Snow KTV Inc.
- Lion’s Den
- Brazilian Munchies Food Truck
- The Naked Egg Café
- RE Farm Cafe at Windswept Farm
- Cozy Thai Bistro
- Fraser Centre Residential LLC
- Nittany Budget Motel
- Yogurt Express
- Juana’s
- The Stevens Motel
- Carnegie Inn & Spa
- The Waffle Shop
- Cafe 210 West
- Collegiate Subs Inc.
- Kimchi Korean Restaurant
- Bagel Crust
- Sharkies Bar & Thrifty Bottle Shop
- Chopstick Express
- Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant
- Champs Downtown
- Irving’s Bagels
- Crazy Boil
- Xi’an Grill
- Margarita’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine
The businesses selected to receive the second round of funding include:
- Phyrst
- Taste Buds Kitchen
- Green Bowl
- Yallah Foods LLC
- Cafe Wow Inc.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
State College’s Schlow Centre Region Library reopened June 3 for browsing and in-person book…