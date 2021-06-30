Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration arrived in State College Wednesday morning to reveal the amount of funding local restaurants will receive through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

Wolf’s officials met with Kim Wheeler, the SEDA-Council of Governments executive director, and Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins at RE Farm Cafe at Windswept Farm to announce the grants.

With $145 million to disperse throughout Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry, Wolf allocated part of the relief funding to the local restaurants and hotels of State College. The businesses chosen to receive the first round of grants include:

Penn Kebab

Icy Snow KTV Inc.

Lion’s Den

Brazilian Munchies Food Truck

The Naked Egg Café

RE Farm Cafe at Windswept Farm

Cozy Thai Bistro

Fraser Centre Residential LLC

Nittany Budget Motel

Yogurt Express

Juana’s

The Stevens Motel

Carnegie Inn & Spa

The Waffle Shop

Cafe 210 West

Collegiate Subs Inc.

Kimchi Korean Restaurant

Bagel Crust

Sharkies Bar & Thrifty Bottle Shop

Chopstick Express

Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant

Champs Downtown

Irving’s Bagels

Crazy Boil

Xi’an Grill

Margarita’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine

The businesses selected to receive the second round of funding include:

Phyrst

Taste Buds Kitchen

Green Bowl

Yallah Foods LLC

Cafe Wow Inc.

