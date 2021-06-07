Gabe’s discount department store will open this summer in State College's Nittany Mall on June 23.

Taking its place as one of the mall's four anchor stores, Gabe's will be alongside Dunham's Sports, Rural King and Bally's Casino, a $120 million undertaking set to take the former spot of Macy's department store.

The location of the new discount clothing, footwear and home goods store was previously a Bon-Ton clothing store. The space served as a coronavirus testing center in January 2021.

Prior to its new State College location, the nearest Gabe's was in Altoona.

MORE STATE COLLEGE COVERAGE

Things Penn Staters can do in State College and on Zoom this week During the first full week of June, there will be several in-person and online events to kee…