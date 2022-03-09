Fullington Trailways announced a planned reduction to its bus services in several Pennsylvania communities on March 1 — including routes to and from State College.

Beginning April 1, the company will discontinue schedules 703, 704, 705, 715, 725, 726 and 740 between State College and Harrisburg, and schedules 710 and 730 between Pittsburgh via Dubois/State College and Harrisburg.

A new bus schedule is set to begin between Dubois, State College, Harrisburg, King of Prussia and Philadelphia, the release said.

Budget constraints and an audit by the Federal Transit Administration resulted in a reduction in daily routes, the release said, and a PennDOT Request for Proposal informed the company of the reduction in late 2021.

“We regret that we will be unable to serve to some rural communities we have so enjoyed providing safe and reliable transportation to for so many years,” Fullington Trailways said in the release.

Despite the reduction, the company said it successfully bid on most of PennDOT’s proposed routes.

Additionally, no employees "should be adversely affected" by the reductions, the company said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE