Although Penn State is surrounded by agriculture, getting local products on the tables of the restaurants downtown and in the State College area can be a difficult process.

Some may assume the Student Farm at Penn State distributes to local restaurants, but its “mission is to focus on the campus community,” according to Leslie Pillen, the associate director of the Sustainable Foods Systems Program.

For a while, Appalachian Food Works, a nonprofit organization in Centre County, worked to build stronger connections between local farms and local restaurants to bring the freshest products to those who lived closest to them.

The founder of AFW, Travis Lesser, said at the moment, the nonprofit is in a standstill “developing mode by trying to figure out if [it’s] going to [keep] connect[ing] the producers to restaurants.”

In the past, however, AFW used its own trucks and employees and provided the farms with a delivery service. At one point in time, it served Allen Street Grill and other restaurants, like Local Whiskey, The Field Burger & Tap and Gigi’s Southern Table.

Karen Nicolas, the culinary director for Hotel State College — which includes Allen Street Grill, The Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, Chumley’s, The Basement Nightspot and Zeno’s Pub — said there’s a level of difficulty when using local products in the restaurant industry.

Nicolas said “every time [a restaurant] can support local, it’s important,” but it’s also hard for chefs to run around and search for products if farms aren’t delivering.

“When I used to be a chef for just one restaurant, I would do it because I had the time, but now it's different for me personally,” Nicolas said.

Nicolas said she sometimes still has time to run to the North Atherton Farmers Market. If she sees something that excites her, she tries to make a dish out of it for Allen Street Grill.

Another factor that decreases the amount of products incorporated within these restaurants' menus is cost efficiency, Nicolas said.

“Not a majority of the produce or proteins we have are local because we would blow up the menu with crazy high prices,” Nicolas said.

According to Lesser, restaurants also have to consider the efficiency of the orders they’re placing. Most restaurants prefer to buy from places like Sysco, US Foods and Curtze.

Lesser said this is because these companies “have it in their business model [for restaurants] to go on and order mayonnaise, eggs, paper towels, napkins — all in one spot.”

Another factor that contributes to the difficulties between connecting farmers and restaurants is the unpredictability of demand.

On one hand, a restaurant may order a certain product from a farm and end up not needing it, which Lesser said is problematic because the farmers may not be compensated for the time and money spent on taking care of the crops.

On the other hand, Lesser said a restaurant doesn’t want to have to depend on the everchanging factors that impact what’s in season, what can and cannot be grown.

Lesser said it’s hard on the supply end as well because the industries have to question “how likely [they are] to keep bending [their] back for [the] customer.”

“Farmers want their ingredients on the table and chefs want the freshest ingredients to work with, it is just a matter of making it work for everyone,” Lesser said.

