State College will soon say, "bonjour et bienvenue" to a new diner.

Oeuf Beouf et Bacon, a French-inspired restaurant translating to Egg Beef and Bacon, plans to open in the former location of Baby's Burgers and Shakes at 131 S. Garner St. in early September, according to Gillian Clark, owner and executive chef.

Clark said the plan is to "Frenchify" the diner, which closed in 2020, but to "keep the bones."

The style and most of the interior decor will remain, she said, though the tables must be replaced — lacking jukeboxes — and some repainting will be done.

The menu will be filled with many French clichés like crêpes and steak frites, but it will also feature American diner classics like burgers and pie.

Breakfast, with both American and French options, will be served all day as well.

Clark said she is beginning to see a "cultural gap," making it more difficult for younger people to connect to the ever more distant American '50s.

But in some ways, she said she wants to "see it survive."

The owner said she wants patrons to be "transported when they walk in the doors."

A full menu, Clark said, will be released sometime soon, and the diner's hours have not yet been determined.

