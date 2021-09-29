Former State College police officer Chris Tooley received sentencing Sept. 15 for his criminal offense charges from the Pennsylvania State Police as a result of an "on-duty incident" where Tooley allegedly took possession of a vape pen turned over to the SCPD.

He was initially charged with theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after taking a vape pen from SCPD for his personal use before the pen could be returned to its owner.

Tooley was sentenced by Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine for the charges Sept. 15, according to court documents.

The SCPD "immediately" placed the officer on "administrative leave" following the offense and conducted an independent investigation. According to the release, the former officer resigned before the internal discipline process concluded.

Grine ordered Tooley to complete one year of probation, at least one day of community service as assigned by the Centre County Court Program Coordinator and an online course called "Corrective Thinking," the docket said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

State College Orchard View housing development intends to take green-friendly approach Long Ridge Construction is in the process of building Orchard View — a new housing developme…