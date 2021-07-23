A former State College Police officer was charged with criminal offenses by the Pennsylvania State Police, the State College Police Department said in a Friday release.

The charges were a result of an "on-duty incident" where the former officer allegedly took possession of a vape pen turned over to the SCPD, which was to be returned to its owner. The former officer converted the pen for their personal use, the release said.

After learning of the criminal offense, the department contacted Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation. The Centre County District Attorney's office is handling the ongoing criminal case, according to the release.

The SCPD "immediately" placed the officer on "administrative leave" following the offense and conducted an independent investigation. According to the release, the former officer resigned before the internal discipline process concluded.

"We hope that the department’s actions will help restore credibility in The State College Police Department commitment to provide the exemplary police services our community expects," the release said.

