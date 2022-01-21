The 200-year-old First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte was Pam Benson’s “anchor” for 73 years, attending since she was 4.

The local church held its last service on Christmas Eve 2021.

“No matter what was going on — good and bad in my life — they were there," Benson said. "I knew I could count them. And to have that disappear at my age is very difficult.”

Candace Dannaker, a lay preacher at First Presbyterian, said she — along with other members — are “grieving.”

“Some of it is even anger, because that is part of grief,” Dannaker said. “We all will eventually, I’m sure, get to the acceptance level of grieving.”

Dannaker said she arrived in Bellefonte with her husband in 1987, and six years later, she became the first female mayor of Bellefonte.

She started attending First Presbyterian shortly after arriving in Bellefonte, and eventually, Dannaker became a lay preacher, a step below a full-time pastor.

As a lay preacher, she said she would develop and lead the hymn-based worship services, which she described as “very rewarding”— even more rewarding than worshiping from the pews.

For Dannaker, her favorite memories from the church are about the children — teaching them in Sunday school and watching many of them grow up to have families of their own. Though many have moved away, they still keep in contact, she said.

Chas Mensch attended First Presbyterian for over 70 years. He, along with Benson, said his first memories of the church were of its choir programs when he was a child.

Former choir directors at First Presbyterian taught him the fundamentals of how to read music and harmonize with other vocalists, he said.

Eventually, the choir of about 12 to 16 people learned to sing more complicated pieces, such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” When the choir would sing the chorus on Easter Sunday, they would invite other members of the congregation to sing with them, according to Mensch.

“It was fun. It was really neat to sing with 40 to 50 people sometimes," Mensch said. "We really had a good group, a really good sound."

Mensch said he always liked the preludes and postludes of services on the organ, describing them as “very nice and relaxing.”

According to Benson, who graduated from Penn State in 1967, all of her major life events happened at First Presbyterian, including her baptism, marriage and mother’s and father’s burials.

Benson said some of her favorite memories of the church were from the youth program for teenagers. The program was led by Hugh Crawford, who would take groups of teenagers on trips across Pennsylvania — including to migrant workers’ camps and the Hill District in Pittsburgh.

“He was very innovative, very creative,” Benson said. “He was making us aware that our little world here wasn't the way it was everyplace else. You go to a migrant workers’ camp — that opens your eyes in a hurry.”

Benson said Crawford helped her to understand how “blessed” she and her friends were.

First Presbyterian would also give funds to missionaries, disaster relief programs, food banks and places like the Bellefonte Youth Center, according to Dannaker.

“All of the basic services that each community would need, we tried to fill those coffers,” Dannaker said.

According to Dannaker, John Dunlop and James Harris, the founders of Bellefonte, formed the Presbyterian church in Bellefonte in 1800, originally calling it the Bellefonte Presbyterian Congregation. The congregation met in the Centre County Courthouse for its first few years.

The first building for the church was constructed in 1819, a Georgian-style stone edifice. It was built at the modern church building’s current location on a piece of land donated by Harris, according to Dannaker.

In 1839, a Greek Revival building, resembling the courthouse itself, was built before it was replaced by the building that stands today — which was built in 1868, according to Dannaker.

Dannaker said when the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania, which later became Penn State, was struggling, several prominent members of First Presbyterian, including Andrew Gregg Curtin and James Beaver, donated money to keep it alive.

Dannaker said the decline of First Presbyterian’s membership was primarily due to death or “going home” as she called it. Fewer members meant less income, yet maintenance costs remained constant.

The attendance at First Presbyterian’s later services had dropped to about 11 people, Dannaker said — a number that rose to 50-70 for the final two services, when many from the local community turned out.

Benson agreed, saying the church’s lack of youth was its primary reason for failing.

“I mean, we just didn't have the people, and we ended up with essentially an old congregation, a congregation of older people,” Benson said.

The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte is one of many traditional churches that have been suffering from low attendance for decades, Dannaker said.

And it’s because young people aren’t going to church anymore, according to Benson.

“I don't see young families, a lot of young families aren’t making church a part of their life for a lot of reasons,” Benson said.

She said one reason might be that more people are working on weekends.

Benson said she can remember when everyone went to church on Sundays, and there were no stores open and no sporting events taking place on Sundays.

That all started to change by the time Benson was a teenager, she said.

“It was hard for almost any church to try to offer something other than what was being offered [elsewhere],” Benson said. “You were offered entertainment, you could go to the movies, you could go shopping, all those things.”

Dannaker said many traditional churches like First Presbyterian are failing because “there’s been a change of culture” — similar to the culture change the churches were founded on.

In the early 1800s, Christian ministers were scarce, and Christianity was focused around circuit-riding preachers, according to Dannaker. There was not enough support for full-time churches to be established, especially from the Appalachian Mountains westward.

As the century progressed, the culture changed, and religion became more important to people. New churches sprang up across the nation, Dannaker said.

On the same day First Presbyterian held its closing ceremony, a new church — Watermarke Church — opened down the street, which Dannaker said gave her hope.

“We’re not seeing churches leave, we’re just seeing churches change format and style,” Dannaker said. “Just as an early Christian may have sat in a cave or inside someone’s home and worshiped together, then we went to these cathedrals we constructed, and now we’re going back to different forms.”

Benson said the coronavirus pandemic “did a number” on the already struggling First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte.

Once the pandemic hit, First Presbyterian had to go to Facebook to record services so its members could watch from home.

However, Benson said she missed the community that Facebook services prohibit.

“A major part of our worship services was the fact that you were there worshiping with the people that you knew were part of your church family,” Benson said. “You chatted beforehand. You talked to people afterwards. And that was all gone.”

According to Benson, some First Presbyterian members felt the pandemic wasn’t much of a concern and started attending other churches that still held in-person services.

Benson said she didn’t follow them since she and most of the First Presbyterian congregation was elderly and at least partially immunocompromised.

“It just ate away at us,” Benson said. “We went a year with no worship services, except online, and that’s difficult to sustain.”

First Presbyterian had a diverse congregation, with many students from Penn State in attendance. But these students would often stay for only a few years before graduating and moving on, according to Mensch.

Mensch, a Penn State alumnus himself, described the membership as “transient,” though alumni would occasionally return to visit.

“We never shunned anybody from coming,” Mensch said. “Anybody could come. They could join us if they wanted to.”

First Presbyterian was always open to new forms of worship, according to Mensch, and he said this openness allowed for “some very interesting experiences.”

For example, Mensch said one couple brought their passion for modern dance to the church, and the family’s children would dress up and dance up and down the aisles.

Mensch said he hopes “some other spiritual unit” will use the property because the church building still has an “excellent” organ and “very good” acoustics.

Overall, Mensch said he appreciated the “broad spectrum” of religious education First Presbyterian gave him throughout his life.

“Even in our fellowship groups, we always talked about other churches, what other beliefs were, how we were similar, how we were different,” Mensch said. “I think I was very fortunate.”

Mensch said he believes First Presbyterian benefited from some ministers not immediately going to seminary out of college. One of them served in the Army, worked for a newspaper and had more life experience before going back to school.

First Presbyterian also benefited from its proximity to Penn State, Mensch said. Not every student or faculty member who came to First Presbyterian was a Presbyterian. Mensch said both sides were able to learn from each other and were both better off.

Dannaker said she’s currently in the process of negotiating with other organizations interested in using the building — as well as giving away certain items other churches might want. Once the process is finished, she will look for another church to join.

Both Mensch and Benson said they are still searching for other church options in the area.

“We're all grieving,” Benson said. “It's like having a death in your family.”

Benson said she will need to find a church because of her age, as well as her husband’s age.

“It’s not going to be all roses and sunshine,” Benson said. “He’s older than I am, and he probably will die before I do.”

Benson said she has watched some local United Church of Christ services online since the UCC is similar to Presbyterianism. However, Benson said she’s not sure whether she will be able to fully join another church.

“I just don't know if I have the energy to start over again, with people that I'm not familiar with,” Benson said.

However, she said she cannot imagine not having a church to call home long term.

“That’s just such a part of who I am.”