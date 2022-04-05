Ferguson Township police were dispatched to the intersection of Blue Course Drive and Martin Street at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle occurred.

The incident occurred when a vehicle attempted to turn left from Blue Course Drive onto Martin Street, turning in front of the motorcyclist who had the right of way, the Ferguson Township Police Department said.

According to the release, the incident left the motorcyclist with " moderate non-life threatening" injuries, and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

The occupant of the passenger vehicle "was shaken but not injured," the release said.

Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Police, Tennis Towing and Walks Towing assisted Ferguson Township police, the release said.

