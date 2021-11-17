You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferguson Township Police Department respond to vehicle crash on West College Avenue

Coronavirus, College Ave.

College Ave. sits empty during the coronavirus quarantine period Saturday, March 21, 2020. College Ave. is ordinarily one of the busiest streets in State College, with minimal parking spaces open and pedestrians lining the sidewalks.

 Lindsey Toomer

A vehicle crashed into a construction site on West College Avenue Tuesday.

According to the Ferguson Township Police Department, a 2017 Volkswagen sedan turned “too soon” and crashed through the safety fence.

The vehicle landed in an excavated construction site. The driver was not injured, according to police.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters