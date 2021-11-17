Ferguson Township Police Department respond to vehicle crash on West College Avenue

A vehicle crashed into a construction site on West College Avenue Tuesday.
According to the Ferguson Township Police Department, a 2017 Volkswagen sedan turned “too soon” and crashed through the safety fence.
The vehicle landed in an excavated construction site. The driver was not injured, according to police.
