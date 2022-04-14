On Wednesday, the Ferguson Township Police Department reported Bruce Bigatel, 64, as missing.

According to the FTPD's Facebook page, Bigatel was allegedly last seen walking toward downtown State College from the golf course path on South Corl Street around 8:40 p.m.

Bigatel is a 150-pound, 5-foot-10 white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, the post said.

Additionally, Bigatel has dementia and cannot see well, the FTPD said.

The FTPD encouraged anyone with information regarding Bigatel's whereabouts to call 911.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE