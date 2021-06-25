Ferguson Township's Board of Supervisors approved plans Monday night for the construction of a new six-story multi-family residential apartment building on the corner of West College Avenue and Buckhout Street in State College.

The property will be operated by Aspen Heights Partners, a Texas-based construction company with student housing in several states, and will be constructed by PennTerra Engineering, Inc.

When completed, the building will offer 96 residential units on the top five stories and 7488 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

There will be 159 parking spaces included in an underground parking structure, with an additional six spaces located aboveground.

Currently there is no confirmed timeline for the completion of this project.

Aspen Heights is also constructing two condominium units between East College Avenue and Squirrel Drive.

