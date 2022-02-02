From talking about it in school presentations to roasting his own, Matt Avedesian has always been interested in coffee — an interest that mainly stems from the family business he grew up in — Saint’s Café in downtown State College.

Avedesian, son of Craig and Mary Kay Avedesian and now owner of the Brooklyn, New York-based Ave Expresso, said his eventual career in the coffee industry “just made sense” after being involved with the cafe prior to its closure in December 2021.

The location on West Beaver Avenue was a cafe prior to Saint’s, and Matt said his father was a regular there who became “very closely knit” with the owners and patrons.

When the cafe was going out of business, Craig decided to start a new cafe — Saint’s Café — in 1999.

“They took the space and reimagined it to be their own,” Matt said. “Influenced by cafes they had visited, places they had traveled and building a community space — a third place at that — where people could get together, converse and really just enjoy delicious coffee and pastries.”

Although the cafe evolved over the years, Matt said the overarching theme and approach was maintained, continuing to do it the “Saint’s way.”

Matt worked the bar while he studied at Penn State and eventually helped with communications for the cafe, a position that allowed him to get his “feet wet in coffee” and launch his career.

“I was an employee there. I loved the engagements, from professors from class to businessgoers — you met everybody at Saint’s, and that's why it was so special — the people,” Matt said. “I was proud to have that meeting place that I was affiliated with, and I took pride in it, and I wanted to learn more.”

Will Rule, a barista who worked at Saint’s for about a year, said “because it was such a comforting environment, people were encouraged to come back. From old taxi drivers to current professors — getting to know their stories, that was easily the best part of the job.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College wishes ‘Happy Lunar New Year’ to residents who celebrate State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed Tuesday as Lunar New Year in the borough and wishe…

Rule (junior-engineering) said he had worked at Starbucks prior to his job at Saint’s, and within his short period at Saint’s, he learned much more about coffee than he ever did at Starbucks.

He was able to work there and learn about latte art, but Rule was also able to be a customer at a place that felt like his home.

Jessica Krieger, another barista who worked at Saint’s for about a year, said she never had any bad experiences with anyone.

“It was such a unique place, we’d get all walks of life in there,” Krieger (freshman-accounting) said. “There are these two regulars that would come in every single morning, and as we were getting new baristas, they would always try to learn our names.”

Matt said there was an energy in Saint’s, and “that aspect of people getting together and having a good time — that’s what it's all about.”

For Sydnie Simin, she had worked as a barista for five years at Saint’s and said she loved observing the special relationships that formed in the environment she contributed to.

Simin said she heard people frequently refer to Saint’s as a “gem” of State College and “in a town that has been so rapidly growing and changing, Saint’s remained a pleasantly consistent gathering place for its 22 years of business.”

Simin said “townies, students and visitors from all over could count on the cafe.”

“I’d like to say Saint’s was a big part of an exciting time where coffee got very much more popular amongst consumers and people opening businesses — so I’d like to say the community is what made Saint’s special,” Matt said. “It’s really neat to see the impact a coffee shop can have on a community.”

Simin said Saint’s helped her learn what it meant to really be a “coffee person.”

She said the “cozy atmosphere” and occupants made for a great environment, but the “commitment to quality coffee” is what tied the experience together.

Toward the end of Saint’s reign in State College, Matt introduced his Ave Expresso brand in the cafe, and it can now be ordered online.

“It was a special moment in time — those 22 years,” Matt said. “But Ave Expresso carries that spirit on.”

Matt said he’d like to transition the followers, fans and friends of Saint’s to Ave Expresso so they can still enjoy Saint’s at home.

“That’s been exciting with the outpour of kindness from the community since we announced that we were going to end our chapter,” Matt said.

Krieger said the community definitely felt the loss of Saint’s, but “even in those final days, you felt like you could really appreciate everything more.”

Rule said the loss of Saint’s was heartbreaking, but with the new coffee shop Elixr now open in Saint’s place, what’s to come is “looking fantastic” and is moving in the right direction.

“As someone that works in the coffee industry and travels and drinks a lot of coffee along the way, I’m proud I was a part of Saint’s,” Matt said. “I’m really grateful for the community that made Saint’s what it was, and I speak on behalf of my family with that.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaims February as Black History Month State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring February 2022 Black H…