Democratic Mayor-elect Ezra Nanes released a statement Wednesday officially addressing his victory in the 2021 municipal election to become the 11th mayor of State College.

Nanes thanked voters in his opening remarks and congratulated other candidates who won.

“Our communities, our children, our businesses and economy, our institutions and our families will benefit in profound ways from this giant leap forward and expression of our deeply held values,” Nanes said in the statement.

Under the Home Rule Charter of the Borough of State College, Nanes said he will be the first Jew to hold the office of mayor in State College.

“During my campaign I made sure to place my Jewish heritage and what it means to me at the front and center of my story, so that everyone had to the opportunity to know me and to understand my motivations for seeking elected office,” Nanes said in the release.

Nanes had previously said his primary goal as mayor would be to increase representation for marginalized communities within the borough.

“My campaign and my tenure as mayor are founded on the belief that our most fervent hopes and dreams will grow upon a foundation of inclusion and equity,” Nanes said in the release. “Just as I am different, so is each of us, and each among us deserves to be respected and valued for who we are and empowered and protected as a matter of principle.”

Nanes ran unopposed with no republican candidate nominated for the race. He will succeed Ronald Filippelli, State College’s interim mayor.

Nanes, whose goals for State College include a “close, productive and accountable” relationship with the university, equitable and universal access to community resources, improving public transportation and preserving a healthy local economy, said he is looking forward to the work ahead.

“All of these and more are interdependent parts of a whole — as are we, the people who live, work, play and visit here —our wonderful State College.”

