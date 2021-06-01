Ezra Nanes claimed victory in the Democratic primary race for mayor of State College on May 18. State College Republicans did not run a candidate, and without future opposition, there is a relatively clear path to victory for Nanes in November’s general election.

As soon as results appeared on election night, the outcome of the Democratic mayoral primary was never really in doubt. Nanes consistently held a lead over his opponent Jim Leous, a longtime member of the State College Area School Board.

According to Centre County’s unofficial results, Nanes currently holds 66.5% of votes with 1,690 ballots, whereas Leous holds the other 33.5% with 851 votes. The results are set to be certified in early June.

“It feels incredible. It’s a really amazing, uplifting experience to win,” Nanes said. “We’re just really thankful to the community for joining with us in this vision.”

Josh Portney, Nanes’ campaign manager and a Penn State student, said he and the campaign did not expect the overwhelming vote that led Nanes to declare victory on election night.

“We definitely thought this was going to be a close one — a nail biter,” Portney (junior-broadcast journalism and political science) said.

He met Nanes while working on other Democratic campaigns in the Centre region and eventually encouraged him to run for mayor of the borough.

Portney, who expects to assume the chief-of-staff role for Nanes should he win in November, said he is happy to be moving toward the general election and an eventual transition to governance.

“It feels so good to be on the other side and to be moving into this transition period,” Portney said. “It just feels relieving, and I feel very proud of State College.”

Nanes said he did not allow himself to think about victory until the numbers were clear on the night of the primaries.

Much of his work involved knocking on doors and speaking with members of the community, which made his campaign “grassroots focused.”

“We ran a really effective campaign,” Nanes said. “We made sure that people were able to get to know me and were able to connect with me.”

The primary message of his campaign was one of inclusivity. He said he seeks to make State College a more welcoming and accessible place for marginalized communities.

If he is sworn in as mayor in January 2022, Nanes said his first priority would be in that realm.

“It starts with inclusivity,” Nanes said. “The first part is all about bringing groups together to communicate and making sure their voices are heard.”

Nanes also said sustainability, improving State College’s infrastructure for cycling and working to aid a State College Police Department advisory board would be major points of his potential mayoral term.

At this point, Names said continued outreach to the community and to the current and newly elected members of the borough council are his focus. Nanes also said he plans to speak to State College Republicans in the coming months as he prepares for the November general election.

“I think the campaign between now and November will look a lot more like a transition,” Nanes said.

Donald Hahn, the most recently citizen-elected mayor of State College, served from January 2018 until he resigned to take on the role of district judge in December 2019.

Ronald Filippelli, a member of borough council, currently serves as interim mayor of State College.

Hahn described the role of mayor as a mix between the vice president of the United States and the queen of England. While the mayor presides over meetings and has the power to veto ordinances, much of the power actually rests in the borough council, Hahn said.

The most important role of the mayor is ceremonial, Hahn said, and the mayor can often “set a tone of encouragement.”

He also said he advises any future mayoral candidate to look to former State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham as an example of success.

“For any future mayor, I would definitely say it’s important to be visible,” Hahn said.

Nationwide general elections are set to take place on Nov. 2, where Ezra Nanes will take on any Republican or independent challengers that may emerge.

