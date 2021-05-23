Chants of "End the occupation," "Free, free Palestine" and "Stop killing children" rang through the streets of downtown State college Sunday afternoon during the 3/20 Youth Coalition's "Protest for Palestine" and march at the Allen Street Gates.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict over Jerusalem, which began in 1948, has recently escalated after years of quiet, according to the New York Times, with a war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, civil unrest in Gaza has led to Israeli forces killing at least 243 Palestinians as of Friday, including at least 66 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sunday's event saw dozens of attendees and began with Delta Program High School students and 3/20 Youth Coalition co-leaders Sophia Galvin and Ire Mayegun introducing several Palestinian and non-Palestinian speakers.

The speakers all voiced concern for the recent violence and demanded justice for Palestine.

The first speaker, Omar Anabtawi, expressed a personal connection to those affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said he is a sixth-generation Palestinian.

"Imagine that you receive a phone call from the government telling you that you have 10 minutes to evacuate your house before they bomb it," Anabtawi (senior-aerospace engineering) said.

Anabtawi said he believes the most important message he can deliver is to "raise awareness" to the violence Palestinians are experiencing.

3/20 Coalition member and high school sophomore Miranda Julia Marks described the meaning of anti-Zionism "from a Jewish person's mouth."

"Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism," Marks said. "Zionists like to weaponize Jewish trauma in order to justify the murder and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

State College High School junior and 3/20 Youth Coalition member Rija Sabeeh came to the microphone to list the names of children massacred in Palestine within the last month.

Around 3 p.m., the group began to march through downtown State College after several attendees expressed interest in taking their message to the streets.

Protestors continued chanting "Gaza, Gaza don't you cry, Palestine will never die," and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

As the group passed stores, bars and restaurants, onlookers joined in on the chants and some even stepped in to follow the march.

The march, led by Anabtawi, began west down College Avenue and up Burrowes Street, continuing east down Beaver Avenue until Locust Lane and making its way back to the Allen Street Gates.

As the marchers returned to the chalk-filled sidewalks in front of the Allen Street Gates, the crowd was even larger than when they departed.

"I know some of you may be tired right now," Anabtawi said to the crowd following the march. "I want you to imagine what our Palestinian brothers and sisters are going through."

