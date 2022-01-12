On Wednesday, Elixr Coffee Roasters opened its doors for the first time in State College.

The new cafe is scheduled to be open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to spokesperson Christine Hughes.

Elixr is located at 123 W. Beaver Ave. — the old location of Saint's Café.

In addition to assorted pastries, Elixr offers espresso drinks, coffee blends, teas and seasonal drinks, such as strawberry oat milk lattes.

Elixr has free Wi-Fi and various seating options — including the church pews that offered seating while Saint's was the tenant.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 State College Police Department identify individuals involved in alleged assault The State College Police Department said Wednesday it has identified the individuals alleged…