Fresh Mexican-style food served until the wee hours of the morning may be any college student’s dream. For Penn State students, that dream may have just come true.

On May 8, El Jefe’s Taqueria opened downtown at 352 E. Calder Way underneath the HERE, a State College apartment building.

The restaurant offers an abundance of menu items ranging from burritos, rice bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more.

El Jefe’s is the first restaurant to open in the ground floor of the HERE, which opened at the beginning of last fall semester.

Not only does the Taqueria offer lunch and dinner options, but it is also open bright and early for breakfast.

“We make everything from scratch, from the guacamole to the queso,” Colin Samples, the restaurant’s manager, said. “All of our food is made in house — we do not own a freezer.”

Samples said all extra add-ons to orders are completely free, and customers are never charged for toppings, unlike other Mexican-style food restaurants in State College, such as Chipotle and Moe’s.

“You can get anything you want here, and we will never charge a customer for extras,” Samples said. “Whatever it says on the menu will always be the price you pay in the end.”

Jeff Amato, a State College local, said he was “super excited” when he found out about the arrival of El Jefe’s, as he had previously tried its food at one of its other locations in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“My cousin lives in Bethlehem and brought me to the El Jefe’s near her, and I absolutely loved it, so I was super thrilled to hear [it was] coming here,” Amato said. “Everything seemed so fresh, and that’s what I liked most about it.”

He said he especially enjoyed the quality of the meat options and toppings the restaurant offered.

“[El Jefe’s] was definitely a game changer for me when I first tried it,” Amato said.

El Jefe’s also offers free delivery and pickup options on both DoorDash and Grubhub. Customers are able to order the full menu through either app until 4 a.m.

Penn State student Michael Rovnak said the free delivery aspect and the restaurant’s hours were his favorite features.

“I think it’s awesome how late [it’s] open — that really is my favorite part about [El Jefe’s] opening up,” Rovnak (senior-engineering) said. “I think once everyone comes back in the fall, [it’s] going to be super busy because of that.”

Rovnak said his favorite food product was El Jefe’s burrito because there wasn’t too much or too little of the toppings and meat within.

“Whenever I get a burrito from a fast-food Mexican-style chain, I always get disappointed, so I was pretty hesitant to try this new place’s burrito,” Rovnak said. “But, it was super good.”

