From Tuesday to Thursday, one travel lane on Easterly Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a release.

Inliner Solutions will be replacing sewer pipelines on the parkway between South Pugh Street and South Garner Street, the release said.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to take precaution when traveling near the areas under construction.

