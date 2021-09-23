A section of East College Avenue between South Allen and South Pugh street is temporary closed due to a fallen tree near Old Main, according to a tweet by Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

For your morning commute: a tree down near Old Main has led to the temporary closure of College Avenue in State College. Traffic is being redirected at Pugh Street. @penn_state @StateCollegePD #pennstate #pennstatepolice — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) September 23, 2021

Traffic is being redirected at Pugh Street until the tree is removed, according to a release from the State College Borough.

Penn State and State College Public Works are currently working to clear the roadway, according to the release.

Contact State College Public Works at 814-234-7140 with questions.

CATA services announced there will be buses on detours and numerous stops will be affected until the crews are on scene to remove the tree, according to its website.

This article will be updated when information becomes available.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE