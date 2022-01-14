The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee announced Friday it will host a "local legacy search" Jan. 22 in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

During the local legacy search, participants can use clues given to find local historical landmarks and learn about MLK, Jr.

Once participants have found all of the landmarks, they may go to the Downtown State College Improvement District office in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza and submit their photos from 1-3 p.m. to be entered for a chance to win prizes, according to a borough release.

Prizes include varying DSCID gift cards and a chance to win tickets to The State Theatre's showing of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" scheduled for Feb. 26.

Members of the committee will be in attendance from 1-3 p.m. to provide information about MLK, Jr. and activities planned in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, the release said.

All locations will be either on Penn State's campus or downtown State College.

