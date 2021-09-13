Bar Bleu, a bar part of downtown State College’s nightlife scene, has closed with no official indication of what happened.

Its doors are locked, and the bar hasn’t been open during its usual hours of operation in recent weeks.

There is a flag on the business’ Google page, indicating it has "permanently closed."

A "for lease" sign from Continental Real Estate Management Inc. is hanging in the front window of the building. No other signage is visible on the outside to indicate the business’ closure.

Bar Bleu and its parent company, Dante’s Restaurants and Nightlife, could not be reached for comment.

